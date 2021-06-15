Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona Legislature to hold special wildfire funding session

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey arrives for a news conference to talk about the latest Arizona COVID-19 information in Phoenix. Gov. Ducey has been focused for nine months on the coronavirus and his State of the State address set for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, will continue that priority. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
Ducey Interview
Posted at 7:53 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 22:53:32-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature will convene in special session to consider adding $100 million in funding for fighting wildfires and to allocate more money to deal with the damage of wildfires.

Gov. Doug Ducey formally called for the special session Monday after announcing last week that he planned for the session to focus on the issue.

He said he wanted the focused session during a tour of two large fires burning in south-central Arizona.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers said the session is badly needed after firefighting costs used up funding for the current and coming year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!