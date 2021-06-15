Arizona Legislature to hold special wildfire funding session

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature will convene in special session to consider adding $100 million in funding for fighting wildfires and to allocate more money to deal with the damage of wildfires.

Gov. Doug Ducey formally called for the special session Monday after announcing last week that he planned for the session to focus on the issue.

He said he wanted the focused session during a tour of two large fires burning in south-central Arizona.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers said the session is badly needed after firefighting costs used up funding for the current and coming year.