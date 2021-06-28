Watch
Arizona Legislature set to send initiative changes to ballot

Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 18:05:05-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature are poised to send two more measures changing the rules for citizen initiatives to the ballot for voter approval.

They would join another one that was referred to the 2022 ballot on Friday.

The moves that were cleared for Senate debate Monday would ask voters to change the state Constitution to require a supermajority vote to pass their own laws and to confine them to a single subject.

They have already passed the House and are now expected to get Senate votes in the coming days as the Legislature races to adjourn for the year.

