Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona leaders react to President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 test results

items.[0].videoTitle
Former AZ Governor Jan Brewer weighs in on President Trump's positive COVID-19 test.
Arizona leaders react to President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 test results
Posted at 8:41 PM, Oct 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-02 23:41:41-04

President Donald Trump has confirmed he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday night.

This news comes after a senior White House staffer Hope Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president, tested positive for the virus earlier Thursday.

The president is set to visit the Valley on Monday and Tuesday, it is unclear if the events will continue to take place.

Arizona leaders reacted on social media following the President's positive results.

Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer spoke with Justin Pazera on ABC15 Mornings on CW61 Friday, discussing President Trump's recent positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Watch the full interview in the player above.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey:

Arizona Senator Martha McSally:

Candidate for Arizona Senator Mark Kelly:

Former Governor Jan Brewer:

Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake:

Former AZ State Senator Dr. Kelli Ward:

Congressman Raul Grijalva:

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.