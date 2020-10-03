Arizona leaders react to President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 test results

President Donald Trump has confirmed he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday night.

This news comes after a senior White House staffer Hope Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president, tested positive for the virus earlier Thursday.

The president is set to visit the Valley on Monday and Tuesday, it is unclear if the events will continue to take place.

Arizona leaders reacted on social media following the President's positive results.

Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer spoke with Justin Pazera on ABC15 Mornings on CW61 Friday, discussing President Trump's recent positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Watch the full interview in the player above.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey:

Stay strong and healthy, Mr. President! Continuing to pray for your speedy recovery. @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS https://t.co/gAtMJZAWTs — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 2, 2020

Arizona Senator Martha McSally:

Praying for a swift recovery for the President and First Lady. https://t.co/Bd2HZ7IQDK — Martha McSally for U.S. Senate (@MarthaMcSally) October 2, 2020

Candidate for Arizona Senator Mark Kelly:

Gabby and I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) October 2, 2020

Former Governor Jan Brewer:

Praying for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS as they fight COVID-19. May God watch over, protect and quickly heal both of them. https://t.co/uGWgNOQQiM — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) October 2, 2020

Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake:

Wishing the President and First Lady a complete and speedy recovery. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) October 2, 2020

Former AZ State Senator Dr. Kelli Ward:

Congressman Raul Grijalva: