Arizona launches command center to combat cyberattacks

Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 10:31 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 01:31:11-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has launched a Cyber Command Center that will deal with threats to government computers.

Ducey said Monday during a ceremony at the state Department of Public Safety's Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center in Phoenix that the new command center will be critical in ensuring the state's cyber infrastructure remains safe and secure.

The center will be a central location for cybersecurity professionals and local, state and federal agencies to prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

Authorities say the Arizona Department of Homeland Security detected and alerted on approximately 68 million threats and protected state websites from more than 800,000 cyberattacks last month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

