Arizona issues 13 more licenses for marijuana dispensaries

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 19, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have issued 13 more licenses for marijuana stores in eight rural counties.

Accountants hired by the Arizona Department of Health Services used a bingo machine Monday to randomly select lottery winners, who will be allowed to sell marijuana to adults.

Arizona has had medical marijuana dispensaries for a decade. Voters last year approved selling the drug to all adults regardless of medical conditions.

There are currently more than 100 recreational dispensaries operating in the state.

LINK: FULL LIST OF LICENSED MARIJUANA ESTABLISHMENTS IN ARIZONA

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

