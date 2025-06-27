Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona House passes budget bill late Thursday, Senate vote expected Friday

House passes budget with 40-16-4 vote
The Arizona House passed its budget last night, with the State Senate expected to vote today. It approved today, the budget will head to the governor's desk.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Months of infighting between the Arizona House and Senate over the state's budget have finally come to an end, just days before the government was going to shut down.

Lawmakers passed the Senate's version of the spending plan last night, after the chamber's Republican leaders reached a deal with Senate Republicans and Governor Hobbs.

The House had passed two different budgets earlier this week, as they fought with the Senate over less than 2% of the $17.6 billion spending plan. Gov. Hobbs vetoed both budget proposals on Wednesday.

The third time, however, was the charm for the House.

Thursday night, a third budget, which the Senate negotiated with Gov. Hobbs, passed with support from members of both parties, but also with some bipartisan opposition.

The bill now heads to the Senate, which is expected to vote on it today.

If approved, it will then head to the governor's desk.

