Arizona House passes bipartisan election bills

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has approved several election bills in bipartisan votes.

The measures approved Tuesday, which have all already passed the Senate, make relatively minor changes to election procedures.

One would raise the threshold for triggering an automatic recount in close elections.

Another would require the Game and Fish Department to hand out voter registration links or forms when people sign up for hunting and fishing licenses.

A third bill aims to requires court clerks to report new felony convictions monthly so voter registrations can be canceled.

And a fifth directs county election officials to count and publicly report the number of uncounted early ballots on election night, if practical.

