Arizona House meets to debate emergency budget, virus aid

Posted: 1:26 PM, Mar 23, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House is back in session to debate an emergency budget package that is likely to include $50 million in funding passed by the state Senate to address the coronavisis crisis.

Republican Rep. T.J. Shope said Monday the plan is to pass the Senate version that GOP House leaders balked at passing last week.

The bipartisan Senate package includes money to prevent evictions and foreclosures, provide services for the homeless, assist small businesses and pay for food bank operations.

It adds to a basic budget package that the Legislature is rushing through to ensure government keeps running during the virus crisis,

