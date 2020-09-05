Arizona high court: Signatures must be collected in person

PHOENIX (AP) — The state Supreme Court says backers of voter initiatives must collect qualifying signatures in person even during a pandemic because the Arizona Constitution clearly requires it.

Friday's ruling explained why the seven-member court in May rejected an emergency appeal from backers of four initiatives seeking to allow them to use the electronic signature system like candidates do.

The decision rested on a section of the constitution that lays out how Arizonans can bypass the Legislature and write their own laws.

Justice Andrew Gould wrote that that section clearly says initiative petitions must be signed in person.