Arizona high court: Man can sue for health privacy breach

Posted at 3:27 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 18:05:18-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court says warehouse store chain Costco can be sued for privacy violations by a Phoenix-area man who alleges a pharmacist joked with his ex-wife about an erectile dysfunction prescription he had twice canceled.

Monday's high court ruling allows the man's lawsuit to proceed, but sets a high bar for him to win: He must show by "clear and convincing" evidence that the store and its pharmacist did not act in good faith.

The ruling is important because for the first time the state Supreme Court ruled that lawsuits can be brought here for violations of federal health care privacy law.

