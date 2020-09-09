Menu

Arizona grand jury indicts 2 for selling meth, having AK-47s

Arizona Attorney General's Office
The Arizona Attorney General's Office says a state grand jury has indicted two men suspected of selling methamphetamine and possessing 10 assault rifles during the commission of a drug offense.
Posted at 9:00 PM, Sep 08, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Attorney General's Office says a state grand jury has indicted two men suspected of selling methamphetamine and possessing 10 assault rifles during the commission of a drug offense.

Prosecutors say Jorge Dario Burboa Arevalo and Luis Domingo Santillan are accused of being part of a drug trafficking organization.

The two were observed by law enforcement engaging in what was believed to be a drug transaction in August 2020.

A search warrant served on the home where the men were living turned up about 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 AK-47 style rifles.

Investigators believe the men intended to take the rifles to Mexico.

