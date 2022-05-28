Watch
Arizona governor vetoes voter registration cancelation bill

ducey
Ross D. Franklin/AP
ducey
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 12:53:13-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed a bill that would require county recorders to launch an investigation anytime someone claims that a person’s voter registration is invalid.

The Republican governor said Friday that the bill could allow for subjective decisions and lead to people’s voter registrations being canceled “based on fiction rather than fact.”

The measure was opposed by recorders who said their offices are not designed to be investigative agencies and warned that the measure was poorly written with the potential to cause significant confusion.

They said state and county prosecutors are best situated to investigate if there are concerns about fraudulent voter registrations.

