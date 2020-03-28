Menu

Arizona governor signs stripped-down $11.8 billion budget

Posted: 4:55 PM, Mar 28, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-28 19:55:12-04
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a stripped-down emergency state budget that contains $50 million in spending to help tenants, homeowners and small businesses weather the coronavirus crisis.

The $11.8 billion spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 essentially contains no other new spending beyond required inflation adjustments and raises for teachers. It passed the state Senate last week and the House on Monday.

The $50 million of virus-related funding includes money to prevent evictions and foreclosures, provide homeless services, assist small businesses and pay for food bank operations.

It also includes longer welfare payments and a waiver from work requirements.

