Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona governor signs abortion ban for genetic issues

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
A number of Arizona reproductive health, rights, and justice advocates protest prior to delivering a petition to Gov. Doug Ducey to veto SB 1457, the latest abortion bill passed by the state legislature last week, at the Arizona Capitol Monday, April 26, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Abortion Arizona
Posted at 3:52 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 19:05:56-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a sweeping anti-abortion bill banning the procedure if the woman seeks it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.

The measure he approved Tuesday has a host of other provisions championed by anti-abortion groups, including a requirement that fetal remains be buried or cremated and conferring civil rights on a fetus.

Ducey is a Republican who opposes abortion and has never vetoed a piece of anti-abortion legislation.

Republicans who oppose abortion in the Legislature backed the measure.

Democrats unanimously opposed it and called it an attack on women's reproductive rights.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.