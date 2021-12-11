Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona governor appoints two new Maricopa County judges

items.[0].image.alt
KNXV-TV/ABC15
Gov Doug Ducey.png
Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 15:32:59-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed two new judges to replace two who are retiring from the Maricopa County Superior Court.

The Republican governor on Friday named current court Commissioner David Garbarino and private practice attorney Quintin Cushner to judgeships in the state's most populous county.

They fill vacancies created when judges Sherry Stephens and David Udall retired. Garbarino is a fourth generation Arizona resident who was raised in Flagstaff and was a certified public accountant before attending law school.

He father was also a judge Cushner was raised in Pennsylvania and was a local newspaper reporter for five years before he attended law school.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!