Arizona governor allows lawmakers to boost expense pay

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 19:48:56-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Members of the Arizona Legislature who live outside of the metro Phoenix area will be getting a big increase in their daily expense pay under legislation Gov. Doug Ducey has allowed to become law without his signature.

The governor on Monday also signed 10 mainly routine bills into law, acting on the remaining measures from this year's legislative session.

The Republican governor's decision on lawmaker expenses came two years after he vetoed similar legislation that would have boosted the expense pay of all 90 lawmakers.

Lawmakers outside Maricopa County will now get $207 a day rather than $60.

