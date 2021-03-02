Arizona ethics panel tosses complaint against GOP senator

PHOENIX (AP) — A divided Arizona Senate's Ethics Committee has dismissed a complaint against a Republican lawmaker accused by her former assistant of berating and cursing him during a tirade, asking him to work while sick and damaging his belongings.

The panel's three Republicans said Tuesday that an investigation by the committee's attorney did not find evidence meeting the clear and convincing standard required to punish Sen. Wendy Rogers.

The two Democrats disagreed, saying there was ample evidence that Rogers yelled and cursed at the assistant and repeatedly asked him to work while he was out sick.

The Democrats say dismissing the complaint sends the wrong message.