Arizona Democrats call recount of Maricopa ballots 'charade'

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats are lashing out at Republicans who control the Arizona Senate for their plan to do a complete hand recount of 2.1 million ballots in the state's most populous county.

On Monday, they called the effort a "charade" to keep GOP backers of former president Donald Trump fired up and undermine the integrity of the state's elections.

But GOP Gov. Doug Ducey declined to criticize the effort by a "co-equal" branch of government or a series of Republican election bills Democrats call voter suppression efforts, which the governor termed "reforms."