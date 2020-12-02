Arizona courts must work out changes under new marijuana law

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters' passage of a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana leaves courts to work out how some changes will be handled.

Proposition 207 legalized use of recreational marijuana for people age 21 or older but it also reclassifies possession of small amounts of marijuana by a person younger than 21 as civil violations carrying a penalty of up to $100.

An administrative order by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said Proposition 207 doesn't spell out how courts should handle civil violations and that it'll take time to change state laws and court rules.

He ordered courts handling young adults' civil violations to use an existing ticket and complaint form for traffic violations in the meantime.