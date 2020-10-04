Arizona city wants 'hummingbird capital' designation

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Often called the "hummingbird capital," the Arizona city of Sierra Vista wants to make the nickname official.

The Sierra Vista Herald reports the city council is planning to consider a resolution proclaiming the city as a hummingbird hub.

In addition, council members will ask their legislative representatives to push the same resolution at the statehouse.

Officials think a designation could boost tourism.

Sierra Vista and surrounding nature preserves such as Ramsey Canyon Preserve and the San Pedro House are known for hosting the colorful birds.

Experts say more than 15 of the known 26 species of hummingbirds in North American can be seen in the region.