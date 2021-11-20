Arizona certifies referendum seeking to repeal big tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona secretary of state's office says opponents of the massive tax cuts enacted by the Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey collected enough signatures to block them from taking effect.

But the law slashing income taxes by nearly $2 billion a year by phasing in a flat tax that mainly benefits the wealthy could still take effect.

That's because a judge is considering arguments by tax cut proponents who contend they are not subject to a voter referendum. The Arizona Free Enterprise Club is also challenging the signatures certified as sufficient on Friday.

If legal challenges fail, voters will have the final say next November.

