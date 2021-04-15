Arizona Board of Regents approves zero tuition increase for public universities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second year in a row, undergraduates at Arizona's public universities won't see a tuition hike.

The Arizona Board of Regents approved the base tuition for the 2021-2022 school year Thursday, noting the financial hardship many students are still facing.

"We recognize the financial hardship faced by many students due to the pandemic and its impacts on the economy, so we appreciate the efforts of university presidents who have avoided any tuition increase for Arizona resident undergraduates for two consecutive years," ABOR Chair Larry E. Penley said in a statement.

While Arizona State University will not increase tuition or mandatory fees for all students -- resident, non-resident, graduate and undergraduate -- there are some increases at the University of Arizona. Tuition for Arizona-resident undergraduate students remains frozen, but nonresident tuition for undergraduates and resident graduates is rising 1.4%, while non-resident graduate tuition is rising only 0.7%.

Here is the full breakdown of base tuition changes for next year, via a news release from ABOR:

Arizona State University



No tuition increase for any current or incoming student – undergraduate, graduate, residents and non-residents.

Continues pledge for not more than a 3 percent tuition increase for resident undergraduate students.

Recategorizes one college fee.

Increases 10 graduate program fees, establishes 10 new graduate program fees, increases one mandatory fee and establishes one new graduate fee.

Northern Arizona University



No undergraduate resident tuition increase.

Continues the Pledge guarantee program that provides most undergraduate students with the same tuition and mandatory fees rate for four years.

Increases graduate tuition 5 percent for residents and non-residents.

No mandatory fee increases, one undergraduate program fee increase.

University of Arizona

