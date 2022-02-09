Watch
Arizona ballot initiative aims to protect voting rights

Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 7:29 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 21:29:59-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Voting rights advocates on Tuesday announced plans for a sweeping Arizona ballot initiative they say would "protect the freedom to vote" from Republican lawmakers pushing to remake voting laws based on false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

The wide-ranging initiative would roll back recent changes approved by Republican lawmakers to voting and initiative laws.

It would also automatically update voter rolls using driver's license records and eliminate registration deadlines, allowing people to register and vote on the same day.

The proposal comes with Arizona at the center of the threat to faith in democracy.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

