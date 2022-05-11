Watch
Arizona awards highly sought, social equity pot licenses

David McNew/Getty Images
Posted at 11:12 AM, May 11, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s public health agency has awarded more than two dozen social equity dispensary licenses under the state’s voter-approved law legalizing recreational marijuana.

Don Herrington, Arizona Department of Health Services interim director, announced in a blog post Tuesday that all 26 licenses were issued in a drawing that was live-streamed.

More than 1,500 applications were submitted. The licenses are potentially worth millions of dollars.

They were established under a 2020 ballot measure’s provision that ensured there would be licenses for “people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.”

In February, a judge dismissed a lawsuit saying the rules for assigning the licenses lacked provisions.

