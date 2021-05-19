Watch
Arizona auditors backtrack, say no election data destroyed

Matt York/AP
Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The audit, ordered by the Arizona Senate, has the U.S. Department of Justice saying it is concerned about ballot security and potential voter intimidation arising from the unprecedented private recount of the 2020 presidential election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)
Posted at 8:25 PM, May 18, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not destroyed, reversing earlier allegations that election officials eliminated evidence.

The claim of deleted databases was amplified by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who believe conspiracy theories about election irregularities.

On Tuesday, a data expert working on the audit team told senators he had recovered all data.

The revelation came a day after officials in Arizona's most populated county released a scathing letter saying the auditors couldn't find the data because they weren't looking in the right place.

