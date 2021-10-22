Watch
Arizona Attorney General seeks restraining order to stop Biden Administration vaccine mandates

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Posted at 8:32 AM, Oct 22, 2021
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has requested a temporary restraining order in an effort to stop the Biden Administration from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for certain groups.

On Friday, Brnovich filed an amended complaint to extend his lawsuit to stop the Biden Administration for what he calls unconstitutional and illegal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, adding claims against the federal contractor and federal employee requirements.

The Attorney General’s Office is asking the U.S. District Court in Arizona to grant a temporary restraining order and nationwide preliminary injunction as soon as possible.

In a statement released, the office claims the new filing is a critical step to protecting the millions of public university employees, federal employees, and contractors who are now being forced to get their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine or be fired.

The initial lawsuit was filed in September, a week after President Biden announced his plan to combat COVID-19 that included vaccination requirements for all federal workers, contractors, and private businesses with more than 100 employees.

Brnovich released the following statement in response to Biden’s mandate:

“The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda.”

