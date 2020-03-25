Menu

Arizona appeals court upholds Jodi Arias' murder conviction

Posted: 6:39 PM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 21:39:18-04
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals has upheld Jodi Arias' first-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence in the 2008 killing of her former boyfriend.

Arias' lawyers had argued that a prosecutor's misconduct and a judge's failure to control news coverage deprived her of the right to a fair trial in the high-profile case.

The three-member appeals court on Tuesday unanimously concluded that prosecutor Juan Martinez's conduct in the case didn't outweigh the overwhelming evidence of Arias' guilt.

Arias was convicted of killing ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander at his home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

