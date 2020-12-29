APS adds more support to help customers in need during COVID-19 pandemic

APS has announced they will offer more to aid for customers struggling during the pandemic.

The energy company says they will offer more time to pay bills, waive late fees, additional bill credit and more in 2021.

“Our pandemic bill relief programs have assisted more than 65,000 customers in 2020 to help those impacted by COVID-19 get back on their feet,” said Monica Whiting, APS Chief Customer Officer in a press release.

The company says they will offer the following to customers in 2021:

Customers behind on their bills will have more time to pay in 2021

Late fees will continue to be waived for residential and business customers through Oct. 15, 2021

Qualifying limited-income customers received additional bill credit, eliminating entire balances of $250 or less

Eligibility requirements eased for bill discount program

Customers urged to explore funds available in bill relief programs offered by APS, community partners

APS says it will be expanding the income qualification from 150% of the federal poverty level to 200% to make its limited-income bill discount programs available to more people.

“We encourage customers who have struggled to stay current with their bills, or who need longer than the eight-month automatic arrangement, to contact us so we can help them bring their accounts back into good standing over time,” Whiting said in a press release. “We also can connect them to utility bill assistance programs, energy efficiency programs and service plan options that may help reduce future bills. We are genuinely here to work with our customers and provide help and support.”

For more information visit, aps.com/support or contact the APS Customer Care Center at (602) 371-7171.