Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

APS adds more support to help customers in need during COVID-19 pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, April 16, 2019 file photo shows a view of the Arizona Public Service utility company in Phoenix. The new head of Arizona's largest electric utility has apologized for a faulty bill calculator that was supposed to help customers find the cheapest rate plan but instead steered 10,000 of them to higher-priced options. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,File)
APS AP photo
Posted at 9:53 PM, Dec 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-28 23:53:28-05

APS has announced they will offer more to aid for customers struggling during the pandemic.

The energy company says they will offer more time to pay bills, waive late fees, additional bill credit and more in 2021.

“Our pandemic bill relief programs have assisted more than 65,000 customers in 2020 to help those impacted by COVID-19 get back on their feet,” said Monica Whiting, APS Chief Customer Officer in a press release.

The company says they will offer the following to customers in 2021:

  • Customers behind on their bills will have more time to pay in 2021
  • Late fees will continue to be waived for residential and business customers through Oct. 15, 2021
  • Qualifying limited-income customers received additional bill credit, eliminating entire balances of $250 or less
  • Eligibility requirements eased for bill discount program
  • Customers urged to explore funds available in bill relief programs offered by APS, community partners

APS says it will be expanding the income qualification from 150% of the federal poverty level to 200% to make its limited-income bill discount programs available to more people.

“We encourage customers who have struggled to stay current with their bills, or who need longer than the eight-month automatic arrangement, to contact us so we can help them bring their accounts back into good standing over time,” Whiting said in a press release. “We also can connect them to utility bill assistance programs, energy efficiency programs and service plan options that may help reduce future bills. We are genuinely here to work with our customers and provide help and support.”

For more information visit, aps.com/support or contact the APS Customer Care Center at (602) 371-7171.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.