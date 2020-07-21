Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Appeals court rules for Arizona governor in land trust case

items.[0].image.alt
Four major takeaways from Governor Ducey's 2020 budget for Arizona
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-21 18:27:16-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in a long-running dispute over whether a 2016 ballot measure he pushed increasing withdrawals from the state land trust to fund education violated federal law.

Tuesday's 9th U.S. District Court of Appeals ruling overturned a 2018 decision by a Phoenix-based federal judge that said Ducey needed congressional approval to boost land trust withdrawals.

Congress eventually approved the move.

But Wake said last year if it happened again he would issue an injunction preventing additional withdrawals.

The appeals court ruled on procedural grounds, and the case may continue in state court.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Back to School Backpack SOS!