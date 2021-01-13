Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Apache group sues over land swap for Arizona copper mine

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jan 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-13 01:02:54-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A group of Apaches who have tried for years to reverse a land swap in Arizona that will make way for one of the largest copper mines in the U.S. sued the federal government Tuesday.

Apache Stronghold argues in the federal lawsuit that the U.S. Forest Service cannot legally transfer land to international mining company Rio Tinto because it was reserved for Western Apaches in an 1852 treaty.

The Tonto National Forest plans to release a final environmental review of the project and the land exchange on Friday.

A forest spokesman did not immediately respond to messages left by The Associated Press late Tuesday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.