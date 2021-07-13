Animal sanctuary suffers major damage in weekend storms

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The weekend storms that brought in gusty winds up to 65-miles an hour in some parts of the Valley left a trail of uprooted trees and limbs in its wake.

At a Queen Creek animal rescue, the storms wreaked havoc on outdoor dog houses and tore down shade structures set up to cool down the animals.

The 2nd Chance Dog Rescue is a place that takes in sick dogs that are unadoptable. Many of them are older dogs with cancer, Valley fever, or other terminal ailments.

Founder Diana Czarnecki and her husband have spent a lot of time building large outdoor dog houses, and shade structures to keep the animals keep cool and have a comfortable place to call home. The weekend storms destroyed most of their hard work.

Gusty winds tore down the buildings, canopies, and in one case even lifted a doghouse that weighs hundreds of pounds. Sadly, the doghouse landed on the foot of Chuckles, a senior rescue dog who calls the sanctuary home.

"We rescued Chuckles in February. He literally lived nine years of his life outside on a chain, with very little shelter," said Czarnecki.

Czarnecki said Chuckles will have to have his foot amputated. "I mean, as sad as that is, we thank God because that house could have fallen on him you know. Thank God that is the only thing that happened," she added.

The animal sanctuary now needs construction material, canopies, wood, and monetary donations as they begin to rebuild all the dog houses and shade structures for the sick animals who call the rescue "home."

Visit The 2nd Chance Dog Rescue on their website at:https://2ndchance.rescuegroups.org