American Airlines flight diverted to Phoenix after possible mechanical issue

PHOENIX — An American Airlines flight was diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor early Saturday after a possible mechanical issue.

The airline tells ABC15 that flight #2930 departed from Las Vegas and was heading to Charlotte when the issue occurred.

The plane was able to land safely at Sky Harbor around 6:30 a.m. without incident.

The plane is being inspected by the maintenance crew to determine the cause.

The flight was scheduled to depart Phoenix at 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Further details haven't been released.