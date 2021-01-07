AMBER Alert issued for four kids missing in Arizona

ELOY, ARIZONA — Arizona law enforcement issued an AMBER Alert from the City of Eloy on Wednesday evening in search of four missing children and their mother, who is accused of failing to comply with a custodial court order.

The Eloy Police Department is looking for Melanie Watson and her four children -- DeAndre Davis, 13, Desire Watson, 15, Michael Davis, 10, and Matthew Davis, 10.

Melanie was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary license plate, 103712B. Their current whereabouts are unknown. The four children were last seen on Tuesday around 10 a.m. near Frontier Street and Battaglia Road.

Eloy is located about an hour south of Phoenix.

"Melanie has failed to comply with DCS and Law Enforcement, and we are concerned that the children may be in danger," the police department said in a news release.

Anyone with information on Melanie or her children's whereabouts are asked to contact 911 or the Eloy Police Department, (520) 464-3465.