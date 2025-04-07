Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsStatewide News

Actions

Airline to use Mesa as home base for support in DHS deportation efforts

4k-airplane-tire-rolls-over-tarmac-authentic-transport-checked-oversize-baggage-airlin-SBI-351344330.jpg
KGUN 9
4k-airplane-tire-rolls-over-tarmac-authentic-transport-checked-oversize-baggage-airlin-SBI-351344330.jpg
Posted

A low-cost airline based out of Houston has signed an agreement to be the long-term charter program flying for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration Control and Enforcement agency.

Avelo Airlines will support DHS operations with three 737-800s based at Mesa Gateway Airport starting on May 12. Flights will be both domestic and international to support the Department's deportation efforts, according to a news release from Avelo.

Avelo will open a base at Mesa for Avelo pilots, flight attendants and aircraft technicians, the news release said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood