Airline to use Mesa as home base for support in DHS deportation efforts

A low-cost airline based out of Houston has signed an agreement to be the long-term charter program flying for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration Control and Enforcement agency.

Avelo Airlines will support DHS operations with three 737-800s based at Mesa Gateway Airport starting on May 12. Flights will be both domestic and international to support the Department's deportation efforts, according to a news release from Avelo.

Avelo will open a base at Mesa for Avelo pilots, flight attendants and aircraft technicians, the news release said.