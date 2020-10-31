Airbnb warns renters against hosting house parties Halloween weekend

Airbnb is warning its renters against hosting Halloween house parties this weekend.

The vacation rental company issued a reminder that parties are banned in Arizona listings and it could take legal action against guests who violate Airbnb’s policy.

One-night reservations over the Halloween weekend have been prohibited as a way to strengthen Airbnb’s no house parties policy.

Guests with reservations of two or more days this weekend have been required to attest that they understand they may be subject to removal from Airbnb or legal action if they violate the policy, according to a statement.

The warning comes on the heels of the company initiating a “party house” crackdown in Arizona in July, suspending or removing more than 50 listings in the process.

A global ban on house parties was initiated in August.