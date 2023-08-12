AG Mayes to County Supes: No ballot hand counts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a "group of current and former legislators" has been advocating in several counties that boards of supervisors hand-count ballots in future elections.

In a letter sent to county attorneys across the state, Mayes reiterated that state law requires the use of "automatic tabulating equipment," and exceptions to that requirement are only permitted in cases where the equipment "becomes impracticable."

"A group of legislators has apparently traveled the state advising county boards of supervisors that Senate Concurrent Resolution 1037 provides a basis for counties to count all ballots manually instead of by automatic tabulating equipment – that is flat wrong.



SCR 1037 is merely a resolution, not a bill, and it has no force of law. Any suggestion that this resolution is legally binding because of the Legislature’s ‘plenary authority’ is also wrong.



In most instances, counting ballots manually instead of using tabulating equipment is impracticable, would significantly increase costs, and harm the timeliness and accuracy of results."



~Excerpt of letter from Mayes to county attorneys

Mayes cites an analysis from Mohave County—where last week, supervisors voted against adopting a hand count—in which experienced elections workers were asked to hand tally 850 test ballots. Given number of errors and time spent, Mayes says in her letter that a hand-count method is conclusively less practical.