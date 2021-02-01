Menu

Advocates push wide-ranging new Arizona school voucher bill

Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-01 17:20:54-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Advocates of using public money for private education are pushing a wide-ranging new school voucher program that would vastly expand Arizona's current system.

The move comes just two years after state voters overwhelmingly rejected a universal voucher system.

The new proposal from Glendale Republican Sen. Paul Boyer would make all children attending schools with a high percentage of low-income families or who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches eligible for a voucher.

Public school advocates are trying to rally opposition to the plan, saying it is a clear rejection of the will of the voters when they rejected Proposition 305 in 2018 by a nearly 2-1 margin.

