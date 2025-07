TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation has issued a Turquoise Alert in Arizona for six-year-old Violet Coultas.

The child was last seen with her non-custodial mother Sarah Coultas, a 48-year-old woman described as white, 5'11", and 160 pounds.

The Hawaii Police Department is looking for the child.

Contact 911 with any information or sighting.