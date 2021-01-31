Menu

ADOT issues scam alert over fake notification

Arizona Department of Transportation
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jan 31, 2021
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning residents of a scam.

On Wednesday, ADOT tweeted a message warning people to not open or click a message that appears to be sent from the Motor Vehicle Division.

The fake message informs people to update their Arizona driver's license to meet with new regulations.

The link takes you to a fake webpage and asks for personal information including, name, birth date, address and license plate.

The only ADOT website customers should conduct personal business on is AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com.

ADOT is working with the Arizona Department of Administration and law enforcement in an effort to protect our customers.

