ADOT issues scam alert over fake notification

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning residents of a scam.

On Wednesday, ADOT tweeted a message warning people to not open or click a message that appears to be sent from the Motor Vehicle Division.

The fake message informs people to update their Arizona driver's license to meet with new regulations.

The link takes you to a fake webpage and asks for personal information including, name, birth date, address and license plate.

TEXT SCAM



Many AZ drivers have gotten a phony text from a scammer saying they need to update their driver license ASAP. This is not from MVD and is a scam! Delete it. pic.twitter.com/w7BPQkztDO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 31, 2021

SCAM ALERT If you got a text telling you to update your AZ driver license do not open or click. It isn't from MVD! pic.twitter.com/YfeFcOdxFj — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 27, 2021

The only ADOT website customers should conduct personal business on is AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com.

ADOT is working with the Arizona Department of Administration and law enforcement in an effort to protect our customers.