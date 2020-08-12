ADOT announces highway safety message contest winners

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the winners of the highway safety messages.

More than 5,500 votes were submitted by the public for the 12 message finalists, according to ADOT. Over 4,000 messages were submitted to the contest this year.

“We’ve been amazed at the level of public interest each time we’ve held this contest and this year is no different,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “Thousands of Arizonans sent us their messages and thousands more voted for their favorite. The purpose of displaying unconventional safety messages is to get people engaged and talking about making safer and smarter decisions behind the wheel. In that respect, this effort is a success.”

This year, the two messages are "signal and ready to mingle," which was submitted anonymously and "red fish, blue fish, speeding's foolish," which was submitted by Scott and Paula Cullymore of Mesa.

These winning phrases will be displayed on overhead highway message boards at a later date.