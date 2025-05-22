ADCRR responds to inmate assault video circulating online

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) is investigating a violent altercation between inmates at the Arizona State Prison Complex–Tucson after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The video, posted online on May 15, shows a targeted assault involving two inmates attacking another. ADCRR confirmed the incident occurred on May 14 but noted the footage does not depict staff response. The department emphasized that violence inside Arizona’s prisons is unacceptable and those involved, including individuals who illegally possessed a cellphone, will be held accountable under department policy and state law.

According to ADCRR, prison staff followed Incident Command System (ICS) protocols when responding, working to stabilize, isolate, and contain the situation while ensuring the safety of those involved. The inmate who was attacked was taken to a local hospital for treatment and returned to the facility the same day. None of the inmates involved sustained serious injuries, and those responsible were moved to higher custody units immediately after the incident.

The department also reiterated that public speculation from third parties claiming to represent prison interests can jeopardize safety and hinder ongoing investigations. ADCRR said such statements require the agency to redirect resources to address misinformation.

As part of ongoing efforts to reduce inmate violence, ADCRR is advocating for improved staffing, higher pay, and better retention strategies to support corrections officers managing high-risk situations daily.

Officials stress the May 14 incident was isolated and poses no ongoing threat. Criminal investigations are ongoing, and the department says it will remain as transparent as legally permitted as the situation develops.