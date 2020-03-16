ACLU opposes cameras in Pinal County jail interview rooms

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union opposes Pinal County installing cameras in lawyer-inmate interview rooms at the jail.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that authorities say they're trying to prevent contraband from being passed and have installed cameras in rooms where defense attorneys speak privately with their clients.

Twice since the installation last month, public defenders have asked judges to postpone court hearings because they haven't been able to have private discussions with their clients, citing the cameras.

The county's sheriff and county attorney say the cameras don't record audio and are pixelated so documents or lips cannot be read.