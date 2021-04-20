Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Abortion ban for genetic issues revived with minor changes

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ABC15
Arizona Legislature's budget analysts predict 2018 shortfall
Posted at 10:06 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 01:06:07-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature amended a sweeping anti-abortion bill to satisfy the concerns of a lone GOP Senator who blocked it from advancing earlier this month.

Monday's move clears the way for the House and Senate to give final approval to the measure and send it to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

Democrats spent more than an hour during a conference committee hearing arguing the amendment and the bill put women and doctors at risk.

The bill bans most abortions sought because the fetus has a genetic abnormality, bans mailing abortion medication and confers civil rights to fetuses.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.