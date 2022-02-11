9 officers, 1 woman hurt in shooting incident near 54th Avenue and Broadway

PHOENIX — Police say nine officers and another woman were hurt after a standoff at a south Phoenix home early Friday morning.

STANDOFF AND SHOOTING

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a woman shot near 54th Avenue and Elwood Street, just north of Broadway Road.

An officer went to the house to help the injured woman and was invited inside by the suspect. The officer refused to enter, and was then ambushed by the suspect, who opened fire, hitting the officer multiple times.

The officer was able to get back to safety as additional crews arrived and surrounded the residence to call out the people inside, spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams said at a Friday morning press conference.

A man was then seen coming outside the front door, placing a baby outside the home as the situation was unfolding. The man then went to officers who detained him.

Williams said as officers moved in to secure the infant, a suspect inside the home opened fire again, striking four other officers with gunfire. Four additional officers were also hit indirectly with either ricochets or shrapnel.

The baby is said to be OK.

The suspect was barricaded in the home for several hours and officials urged people to stay away or stay inside.

Negotiation attempts by the Phoenix Police Special Assignments Unit were initiated, and as crews made their way into the home around 7 a.m., they found the suspect dead inside. The woman was also found inside the house with critical injuries.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said the officers are recovering from their injuries and the initial responding officer was more seriously hurt, but is also recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who brought the baby outside the home also suffered injuries during the incident but is said to be OK. Sgt. Andy Williams said there is no information to suggest he was part of the ambush, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Extremely active scene near 51st and W Elwood in Phoenix. We heard several gunshots and saw a chopper over head with its spotlight on when we arrived. @PhoenixPolice on scene and asking public to avoid area. Our photographer saw at least one officer shot @abc15 pic.twitter.com/uV10rLNig5 — Amelia Fabiano ABC15 (@AmeliaFabianoTV) February 11, 2022

The suspect and injured woman are believed to be former boyfriend and girlfriend with a child in common, likely the baby involved in the incident.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect died from self-inflicted wounds, and a motive in the shooting is not known, according to Sgt. Andy Williams.

A large police presence is expected to remain at the scene for the rest of the day and neighborhood restrictions have been put in place.

Chief Jeri Williams told KTAR the officers involved in the incident have between two and nearly 19 years of experience. She also said three of the injured officers remain hospitalized.

The officers hurt by bullet shrapnel stayed at the scene despite their injuries in an attempt to make sure the incident was taken care of before they got medical attention, Sgt. Andy Williams said.

OFFICIALS REACT TO INCIDENT

“If I seem upset, I am... It’s senseless and it continues to happen over and over again," Chief Jeri Williams said in a media briefing Friday morning, noting that just months ago, another Phoenix officer was shot in the line of duty.

Numerous police officers/ambulances at emergency room entrance of Banner University. Video was taken while in passenger seat driving by. This is following police incident near 51st Ave. & Elwood where our #ABC15 crew heard several gunshots and saw at least one officer injured. pic.twitter.com/XUeXcZWDF8 — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) February 11, 2022

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted: "Please continue to pray for the five officers injured this morning. Our men and women in blue work day and night—no matter the circumstances—to protect our state from danger. Their unwavering courage & sacrifice helps to keep us safe. Arizona is deeply grateful."

Please continue to pray for the five @PhoenixPolice officers injured this morning. Our men and women in blue work day and night—no matter the circumstances—to protect our state from danger. Their unwavering courage & sacrifice helps to keep us safe. Arizona is deeply grateful. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 11, 2022

POLICE SHOOTING STATISTICS

This incident marks ninth media-reported shooting involving police in the Valley in 2022.

A tribal officer was also shot north of the Valley earlier this week and law enforcement continues to look for a person of interest in that case.

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department believe Friday's shooting marked the most officers injured in an incident for the department.

Take a look at the map for details on each media-reported police shooting in the Valley so far in 2022.