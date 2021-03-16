$70K distributed after Arizona prison escapees captured

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities have paid a Casa Grande resident $20,000 and a family in Coolidge $50,000 for their help in locating two Arizona prison inmates who escaped from a state prison in January.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that John Charpiot and David Harmon escaped Jan. 23 from the medium security unit at Arizona State Prison Complex-Florence after breaking into a tool room and stealing tools to cut through the outside fence.

Authorities had offered a $70,000 reward for information that would lead to their capture.

The pair was captured Jan. 28.