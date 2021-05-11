500 homes in Golden Valley without water due to broken well

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say about 500 homes in the unincorporated community of Golden Valley in northwestern Arizona have been without water for days due to a broken well.

Mohave County workers began distributing bottled water at locations for residents without water on Tuesday.

A county engineer says a 1,500-foot well broke late Friday and a contractor disassembled the well two days later.

An emergency interconnection with a neighboring water system was put in place, but that hasn't solved the problem.

The county shut down the booster station Sunday when the tank level dropped below 10 feet and that created a pressure loss.