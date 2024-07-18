Watch Now
42 people arrested during human trafficking operation in Scottsdale

The multi-agency operation took place over two days on July 12 and 13
Scottsdale Police Department
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 18, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — During a human trafficking operation in Scottsdale, 42 people were arrested.

The multi-agency operation took place over two days on July 12 and 13 and was an effort by the Scottsdale Police Department along with Goodyear PD, Avondale PD and Surprise PD.

Officials say it was a proactive operation to arrest people accused of being sex buyers, child predators, and individuals involved with sex trade and trafficking.

Of the 42 arrests, 11 were felonies and 31 misdemeanors with charges including child sex trafficking, pandering, prostitution, drug possession, and other criminal activities, according to Scottsdale PD officials.

