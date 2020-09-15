Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

3 Mexican wolf pups cross-fostered into an Arizona pack

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Game and Fish
<p>A coyote bit a man on the westside Monday. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the incident was one of three recent reported wildlife attacks in Southern Arizona.</p>
State commission wants to change state ban on trail cameras
Posted at 10:13 PM, Sep 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-15 01:13:00-04

PINETOP, Ariz. (AP) — Game and Fish Department biologists say three Mexican wolf pups have successfully been cross-fostered into a pack in northeastern Arizona.

They say biologists used remote trail cameras on Aug. 26 to document eight Mexican wolf pups in the Hoodoo Pack in the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest.

In April, Arizona Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service cross-fostered four genetically valuable wolf pups into the Hoodoo Pack from a litter in captivity at the Sedgwick Zoo in Wichita, Kansas.

After cross-fostering was completed, there were five wild Mexican wolf pups and four cross-fostered pups in the litter.

Biologists will begin fall trapping efforts later this month to document cross-fostered wolves that have survived.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...