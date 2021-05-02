3 dead after wrong-way driver crash on a freeway in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say three people are dead after a freeway crash involving a wrong-way driver.

They say the crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on a northbound lane of the Loop 101 near Camelback Road. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a vehicle going the wrong way crashed head-on into a car.

They say a man and woman in the car that was hit both died at the scene and the wrong-way driver also was killed.

One other person suffered minor injuries in the crash. DPS officials didn't immediately release the names, ages and hometowns of the three people who died.

They say it's unclear if driver impairment is a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.