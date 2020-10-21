3-car crash in Glendale leaves woman, teenage boy dead

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a woman and a teenage boy.

Police investigators say it appears one of the vehicles hit another car from behind on Saturday and pushed it into oncoming traffic where it struck a third vehicle.

The driver of the second car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say a Buckeye woman was in the passenger seat and died at the scene.

They say a 14-year-old boy in the backseat was taken to a hospital and later died.

The teen's name hasn't been released.